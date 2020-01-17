A Supposedly Feminist Website

Advertisement

2/4/20
2:00 PM
2
Features
Features
Features

The Transgressive Power of the Schoolgirl Skirt

Sophia Giovannitti
55
2

The usually plaid, usually pleated schoolgirl skirt has bled into women’s fashion for the better part of a century, serving as a template for playful, sly gestures for the wearer. On women, it might be seen as an ironic or even earnest nod to youth, while for actual school-aged girls, its formulaic nature provides a

12/23/19
11:15 AM
2

Legendary Romance Novelist Johanna Lindsey Has Died

Kelly Faircloth
30
2

Bestselling romance novelist Johanna Lindsey has died at 67. Perhaps best known for her pirate romances—including Gentle Rogue, which boasts what might be the single most recognizable and iconic Fabio cover—she was beloved by fans and sold something like 60 million books over the course of her career.

Advertisement

12/17/19
10:00 AM
Save
Books
Books
Books

Looking at Willa Cather's West

Jaime Fuller
4
Save

The second movie proved to be the last straw for Willa Cather. Warner Bros. had first adapted her novel A Lost Lady in 1924, a year after the book was published. The film is now lost, so we can only take the New York Times’s word for how terrible it might have been. (It seems unfair to reduce a thing that can’t defend

Advertisement

12/10/19
11:00 AM
3

The Monstrous Appeal of the Teddy Coat

Katy Kelleher
86
3

In a gas station in northern Maine, just a few miles from the Canadian border, I saw a handwritten sign advertising “Coyote Faces, $3.99.” I’m incapable of looking away from anything gross, an impulse that serves me poorly in my online life, and so I went closer. Hung from metal clips, I saw a dozen dirty looking

Advertisement

Advertisement

9/27/19
2:15 PM
Save

Let's Move to This Tasteful Ancient Manor House

Kelly Faircloth
44
Save

Because it is Friday, and Friday is a day for browsing comically unrealistic real estate listings, please get a load of my new house which, just as SOON as I scrape together £975,000 and find a lawyer in the United Kingdom, will entitle me to be called “Lord of the Manor of Mythe and Mythe Hook.” Finally, some

Advertisement

Advertisement