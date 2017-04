A young girl with some eggs she has decorated for Easter, circa 1955. Images via Getty.

Obviously, black-and-white photographs of old-fashioned Halloween costumes are creepy. Retro Christmas can get a bit skin-crawling, too, and there’s nothing worse than the early days of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But Easter—surely Easter is nothing but fluffy bunnies and happy candy consumption, right?

Advertisement

Wrong. So, so wrong.

Nightmare bunny.

A little girl holds an Easter bunny on a leash, during a hunt for the easter eggs scattered in the grass, circa 1955.

Devil bunny.

An Easter bunny carries easter eggs in a basket on his back while one woman adjusts his turn-ups and two others carry large easter eggs, circa 1930.

Creepy bunny woman.

A woman wearing a rabbit outfit is writing ‘Easter Greetings’ on a large easter egg, circa 1937. Egg murder?

The head chef at the Savoy restaurant with an easter egg he made containing jewels worth $7000 and complete with a chocolate jewel casket in 1924.The egg was made for a wealthy South African staying at the Savoy Hotel, who wanted it as a surprise for his wife.

Poison, probably.

Two women at the Cadbury’s chocolate factory in Bournville, in the West Midlands join together chocolate Easter egg halves in 1932.

Stay safe out there.