Was this you in 2003? Photo via AP Images.

American Girl is hiring a researcher. This means that you—yes, you—could be responsible for researching period appropriate snacks and historically accurate sample prints for Felicity’s stays. This is what you spent your entire childhood training for. This is your moment. Go go go!

Advertisement

According to the job posting via the American Historical Association (via Natalia M. Petrzela):

The Researcher is responsible for researching to ensure accuracy and authenticity of American Girl characters, including books and print products, toy product, movies, games, marketing, retail displays and programs, customer service, and customer programs. A foundation of thorough research underlies the company’s content, product, and experiences, and is integral to maintaining and protecting American Girl’s premium status, point of difference, and valuable brand identity.

Minimum qualifications include “Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in History or equivalent field (Public History, American Studies, Material Culture),” as well as “3+ years Research experience in history, material culture, and popular culture.” Preferred qualifications include, “Experience writing historical nonfiction for the public and young audience.”

Advertisement

Benefits include extreme popularity with girls 8 to 12 and the opportunity to scream “IN YOUR FACE” at the great uncle who insisted you’d never get a job with that American Studies degree.