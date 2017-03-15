Here Is Your Chance to Be a Historian Totally Devoted to American Girl Dolls Kelly FairclothToday 5:15pmFiled to: american girlmattelpleasant companyhistorian jobs535EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Was this you in 2003? Photo via AP Images. American Girl is hiring a researcher. This means that you—yes, you—could be responsible for researching period appropriate snacks and historically accurate sample prints for Felicity’s stays. This is what you spent your entire childhood training for. This is your moment. Go go go! Advertisement According to the job posting via the American Historical Association (via Natalia M. Petrzela):The Researcher is responsible for researching to ensure accuracy and authenticity of American Girl characters, including books and print products, toy product, movies, games, marketing, retail displays and programs, customer service, and customer programs. A foundation of thorough research underlies the company’s content, product, and experiences, and is integral to maintaining and protecting American Girl’s premium status, point of difference, and valuable brand identity. Minimum qualifications include “Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in History or equivalent field (Public History, American Studies, Material Culture),” as well as “3+ years Research experience in history, material culture, and popular culture.” Preferred qualifications include, “Experience writing historical nonfiction for the public and young audience.” Advertisement Benefits include extreme popularity with girls 8 to 12 and the opportunity to scream “IN YOUR FACE” at the great uncle who insisted you’d never get a job with that American Studies degree.Recommended StoriesFinally, an American Girl Doll For Me20 Minutes with an American Girl Author at a '50s Diner in Times SquareAmerican Girl Introduces Melody, a Civil Rights-Era Doll From DetroitKelly Fairclothkelly@jezebel.com@kellyfairclothStaff Writer, JezebelReply53 repliesLeave a reply