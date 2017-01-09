10 Years Ago, Two Out of Three Today Co-Hosts Were Excited About the iPhoneBobby FingerToday 4:40pmFiled to: iPhonesmeredith vieiramatt laueral rokerTODAYtoday show615EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Image via screengrab/NBC. On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs stood in front of a crowd at the Macworld convention in San Francisco and unveiled his three-in-one iPod/phone/internet communicator. He called it the iPhone, the world shook, and Meredith Vieira just shrugged it off. Advertisement “What is the great appeal?” she asked Today co-hosts Matt Lauer and Al Roker, who responded like giddy Apple fanboys who couldn’t wait to shove the new gadget into their pockets. “So you’re gonna be on the stupid thing now 24 hours a day?”The answer to that question, as she—and the rest of the world—eventually found out, was a resounding yes. Recommended StoriesWatch TV commentators in 1994 have no idea what the internet isNBC Employee Fired for Leaking Today Show's Embarrassing Internet CluelessnessBilly Bush Suspended From Today ShowBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply61 repliesLeave a reply