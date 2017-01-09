GIF Image via screengrab/NBC.

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs stood in front of a crowd at the Macworld convention in San Francisco and unveiled his three-in-one iPod/phone/internet communicator. He called it the iPhone, the world shook, and Meredith Vieira just shrugged it off.

“What is the great appeal?” she asked Today co-hosts Matt Lauer and Al Roker, who responded like giddy Apple fanboys who couldn’t wait to shove the new gadget into their pockets. “So you’re gonna be on the stupid thing now 24 hours a day?”

The answer to that question, as she—and the rest of the world—eventually found out, was a resounding yes.